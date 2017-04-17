Punjabi Mundas Dance To Remixed 'Kyunki' Track. Smriti Irani Tweets This

It all started when a Twitter user tagged Ms Irani and producer Ekta Kapoor in the video. "Punjabis can dance on any music because they're born with their own rhythm," the Twitter user said in his tweet.
Next thing you know, the minister herself replied to the tweet:
Agreed!!! Paajis pao Bhangra. https://t.co/bdNtKCB1h5- Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 17, 2017
The video begins with the paajis, as Ms Irani calls them, dancing to the regular track. The song eventually turns into a party remix. We're not sure how this came about but it definitely begs to be watched.
Punjabis can dance on any music.....because they're born with their own rhythm- (@arora1234) April 16, 2017
Kyonki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi..@smritiirani@EktuEktapic.twitter.com/w73ZSYO4Cy
Ms Irani's tweet has received some 700 'likes' and about 120 retweets since being tweeted earlier today.
