Punjab Man Sets World Record With Basketball Spinning Skills "It was my dream to break a world record," 25-year-old Sandeep Singh said.

Sandeep Singh successfully balanced a ball on a toothbrush for a record-breaking 53 seconds



A video posted to YouTube by Guinness World Records shows Mr Singh start by vigorously spinning the basketball on the toothbrush, before transferring the brush to his mouth.



Mr Singh's attempt was nearly nine times longer than the previous record of 6.84 seconds.



"It was my dream to break a world record," Mr Singh said.



Watch the video below:







