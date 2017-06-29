Punjab Man Sets World Record With Basketball Spinning Skills

"It was my dream to break a world record," 25-year-old Sandeep Singh said.

June 29, 2017
Sandeep Singh successfully balanced a ball on a toothbrush for a record-breaking 53 seconds

A 25-year-old man from Punjab has set a new world record for a rather unique skill. He balanced a spinning basketball on a toothbrush in his mouth for nearly one minute.

Sandeep Singh broke the Guinness World Record for the "Longest duration spinning a basketball on a toothbrush." He successfully balanced a ball on a toothbrush for a record-breaking 53 seconds.

A video posted to YouTube by Guinness World Records shows Mr Singh start by vigorously spinning the basketball on the toothbrush, before transferring the brush to his mouth.

Mr Singh's attempt was nearly nine times longer than the previous record of 6.84 seconds.

"It was my dream to break a world record," Mr Singh said.

Watch the video below:



