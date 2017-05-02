Priyanka Chopra Hits The Met Gala Red Carpet, Twitter's Got Jokes

While the fashion police mostly gave Ms Chopra's unusual look a thumbs up, people on Twitter had a lot to say. Priyanka Chopra was trending on the microblogging site for most of the morning on Tuesday.
Many Indians made the same joke on Twitter:
@smitaprakash This is a dress designed for " Swach Bharat Abhiyan" . Love @priyankachopra for taking the message of @narendramodi to her heart.- Brihaspati S. (@s_brihaspati) May 2, 2017
when you start taking Swachh Bharat mission seriously @priyankachopra- Tushar Kumar (@tusharkumr) May 2, 2017
#MetGalapic.twitter.com/zZ3HjTkAjv
Seems Priyanka Chopra took @swachhbharat too seriously and thus started with Largest possible Broom to sweep the floor Well done pic.twitter.com/l3YmsAmp00- (@Shivam_h9) May 2, 2017
This guy had a point:
Priyanka Chopra is sweeping Twitter TLs today. Literally.- Sameer More (@Sammypedia) May 2, 2017
Now we know how all Indian moms reacted:
For all the times, your dupatta has barely touched the floor & mothers have screamed in hysteria 'Zameen pe lag raha hain'. This. pic.twitter.com/2R7J68TLtG- Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) May 2, 2017
This guy had a unique take on the khaki:
Priyanka Chopra is probably the most fashionable lady constable in Mumbai Police...take a bow girl pic.twitter.com/qQUxKsVOOr- zooMIe... (@zoomphatak) May 2, 2017
This person wondered if that dress would be setting any records:
@priyankachopra trench coat will go in history for the longest trench coat first invented haha #metgala2017- Priyanka fan (@bollylover123) May 2, 2017
This guy's got jokes:
Sunny Deol: apna luck pehen ke chalo
Priyanka Chopra : Apna bedsheet pehen ke chalo pic.twitter.com/PstkvCsGfB- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 2, 2017
The jokes aren't stopping:
Twitter pe breaking news, haaye re mera ghaghara.- Shashank (@Tumharebaap) May 2, 2017
Punjab se leke Delhi via Agra. pic.twitter.com/J2scohWxnl
And this one has a 'helpful' suggestion:
No need to fear rains during IPL.- Mayank Agarwal (@SociallyMayank) May 2, 2017
Priyanka Chopra would alone cover the ground.#MetGalapic.twitter.com/15rtftjAi1
Close Enough, Priyanka Chopra !!! pic.twitter.com/thCtyIomK0- Rightster (@TheRightster) May 2, 2017
For anyone comparing her to Inspector Gadget:
I don't know what Detective Priyanka Chopra is looking for, but she's sure as hell going to find it #MetGalapic.twitter.com/47gCiRhhRw- Girlboss (@GIRLBOSS) May 1, 2017
So it seems:
PC defying the universe to try and trip her at #metgala2017pic.twitter.com/E3avoqcA6o- Neha Yadav (@JustAnotherNY) May 1, 2017
But a lot of people really loved the dress:
Actually, this trench coat-gown by @RalphLauren on Priyanka Chopra is a weirdly great combo. #MetGalapic.twitter.com/bBZ8GQZsNT- Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 1, 2017
Can we take a moment 2 acknowledge how #PriyankaChopra is #metgala2017 . Like she's giving me #Beyonce#ringthealarm vibes and I love it pic.twitter.com/4zGqprvxMp- Taelorism18 (@_____TaElOr____) May 2, 2017
Sometimes, you do not need to make any statement because YOU are THE statement. MET Gala is all about Priyanka Chopra...That's al!l#BOLD- Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 2, 2017
Everyone can give up forever. @priyankachopra won the MET Gala#metgala#metgala2017- Coleen Carlson (@HerGrace13) May 2, 2017
And, in case you were wondering how she travelled in that dress, take a peek at her casually chilling in a stretch limo with Nick Jonas:
In a stretch luxury van to take the most amazing @priyankachopra and @nickjonas wearing @ralphlauren at the #metgalapic.twitter.com/BHEQmq45iO- Andrew Day (@andrewdaystudio) May 2, 2017
Wonder if this is what he was thinking:
When finally met the girl you always stalk on Instagram. @priyankachopra@nickjonas#MetGalapic.twitter.com/DslXVxQFUq- raleighn (@browngirlslays) May 2, 2017
