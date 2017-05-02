Priyanka Chopra Hits The Met Gala Red Carpet, Twitter's Got Jokes

Everyone's favourite Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren evening gown, with a train so long it needed a dedicated helper to get her up the stairs. She even posed with singer Nick Jonas on the red carpet. This year, the Met Gala, dubbed fashion's biggest night, was a tribute to the avant-garde Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo who founded the fashion house Comme des Garcons. Fashionistas in the know were expecting the unexpected when it came to the red carpet. Ms Chopra delivered, and how.

Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala gown featured a show-stopping train (AFP)

@smitaprakash This is a dress designed for " Swach Bharat Abhiyan" . Love @priyankachopra for taking the message of @narendramodi to her heart. - Brihaspati S. (@s_brihaspati) May 2, 2017

Seems Priyanka Chopra took @swachhbharat too seriously and thus started with Largest possible Broom to sweep the floor Well done pic.twitter.com/l3YmsAmp00 - (@Shivam_h9) May 2, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is sweeping Twitter TLs today. Literally. - Sameer More (@Sammypedia) May 2, 2017

For all the times, your dupatta has barely touched the floor & mothers have screamed in hysteria 'Zameen pe lag raha hain'. This. pic.twitter.com/2R7J68TLtG - Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) May 2, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is probably the most fashionable lady constable in Mumbai Police...take a bow girl pic.twitter.com/qQUxKsVOOr - zooMIe... (@zoomphatak) May 2, 2017

@priyankachopra trench coat will go in history for the longest trench coat first invented haha #metgala2017 - Priyanka fan (@bollylover123) May 2, 2017

Sunny Deol: apna luck pehen ke chalo



Priyanka Chopra : Apna bedsheet pehen ke chalo pic.twitter.com/PstkvCsGfB- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 2, 2017

Twitter pe breaking news, haaye re mera ghaghara.

Punjab se leke Delhi via Agra. pic.twitter.com/J2scohWxnl - Shashank (@Tumharebaap) May 2, 2017

No need to fear rains during IPL.

Priyanka Chopra would alone cover the ground.#MetGalapic.twitter.com/15rtftjAi1 - Mayank Agarwal (@SociallyMayank) May 2, 2017

I don't know what Detective Priyanka Chopra is looking for, but she's sure as hell going to find it #MetGalapic.twitter.com/47gCiRhhRw - Girlboss (@GIRLBOSS) May 1, 2017

PC defying the universe to try and trip her at #metgala2017pic.twitter.com/E3avoqcA6o - Neha Yadav (@JustAnotherNY) May 1, 2017

Actually, this trench coat-gown by @RalphLauren on Priyanka Chopra is a weirdly great combo. #MetGalapic.twitter.com/bBZ8GQZsNT - Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 1, 2017

Can we take a moment 2 acknowledge how #PriyankaChopra is #metgala2017 . Like she's giving me #Beyonce#ringthealarm vibes and I love it pic.twitter.com/4zGqprvxMp - Taelorism18 (@_____TaElOr____) May 2, 2017

Sometimes, you do not need to make any statement because YOU are THE statement. MET Gala is all about Priyanka Chopra...That's al!l#BOLD - Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) May 2, 2017