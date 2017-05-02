Priyanka Chopra Hits The Met Gala Red Carpet, Twitter's Got Jokes

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 02, 2017 11:38 IST
Priyanka Chopra attended the Met Gala wearing a gown inspired by Ralph Lauren's iconic trench coat (AFP)

New Delhi:  Everyone's favourite Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren evening gown, with a train so long it needed a dedicated helper to get her up the stairs. She even posed with singer Nick Jonas on the red carpet. This year, the Met Gala, dubbed fashion's biggest night, was a tribute to the avant-garde Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo who founded the fashion house Comme des Garcons. Fashionistas in the know were expecting the unexpected when it came to the red carpet. Ms Chopra delivered, and how.

priyanka chopra met gala 2 650

Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala gown featured a show-stopping train (AFP)

While the fashion police mostly gave Ms Chopra's unusual look a thumbs up, people on Twitter had a lot to say. Priyanka Chopra was trending on the microblogging site for most of the morning on Tuesday. 

Many Indians made the same joke on Twitter:
 
This guy had a point:
 
Now we know how all Indian moms reacted:
 
This guy had a unique take on the khaki:
 
This person wondered if that dress would be setting any records:
 
This guy's got jokes:
 
The jokes aren't stopping:
And this one has a 'helpful' suggestion:
 
For anyone comparing her to Inspector Gadget:
 
So it seems:
 
But a lot of people really loved the dress:
 
And, in case you were wondering how she travelled in that dress, take a peek at her casually chilling in a stretch limo with Nick Jonas:
 
Wonder if this is what he was thinking:
 
