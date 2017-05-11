Prison Break Fail: Inmate Disguises Himself As Woman, Gets Caught

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 11, 2017 12:49 IST
33 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Prison Break Fail: Inmate Disguises Himself As Woman, Gets Caught

Francisco Herrera Argueta, 55, tried to break out of jail disguised as a woman.

New Delhi:  A male inmate tried to disguise himself as a woman and sneak out of the jail, but his escape attempt was foiled by prison officials in the Honduras jail. Francisco Herrera Argueta, 55, tried to break out of a jail in San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras on Wednesday, according to the La Tribuna, dressed in a skirt, a blonde wig and black glasses. His hopes of freedom, however, were dashed when a prison official noticed that he had a 'funny walk' due to his high heels and asked him for his identity card, says the Daily Mail.

The officials also noticed that the 'woman' had a man's voice.
 
prison break argueta

Even though he was wearing blusher and had painted his nails pink, his identity was finally revealed when he was asked to take off his sunglasses. By this time, Argueta had already managed to pass various security checkpoints inside the prison in his attempt to break out.

According to the BBC, Argueta was jailed in 2015 on charges of murder and firearm offences.
 
prison break argueta

The La Tribuna adds that Argueta will now be transferred to a maximum security prison in Santa Barbara known as 'El Pozo.'

Click here for more trending stories

Trending

Share this story on

33 Shares
ALSO READA Brawl On Southwest Airlines Jet Ended With Dogpile On Flight Attendant
Francisco Herrera Arguetaman disguised as woman in prison escapeHonduras

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2OnePlus 5

................................ Advertisement ................................