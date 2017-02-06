Prince William, Prince Harry And Kate Middleton Run Charity Race. Who Wins?

Harry, William and William's wife, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, raced a 50-meter sprint against each other Sunday at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as they promoted a mental health campaign called Heads Together.
Cheered by track stars and amateur runners training for April's London Marathon, Harry crossed the line a stride ahead of his older brother William and Kate stood third in the race.
And they're off... #headstogetherpic.twitter.com/JZ3SvfgnUb- Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2017
William, perhaps aware he would be beat by his more athletic sibling, had quipped moments before the start: "Oh, my hamstring!"
One spectator, women's marathon world record-holder Paula Radcliffe, joked afterward that William should have been disqualified for straying into Kate's lane.