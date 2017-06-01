Stunning Timelapse Shows Rainbow Forming In The Sky

Like Disney, but in real life.

Offbeat | Updated: June 01, 2017 14:17 IST
The stunning video has earned the photographer praise on social media.

Remember the opening credits of every Disney movie where a rainbow forms over the castle?



Now imagine this scene playing out in real life.

A stunning timelapse video captured by photographer Brendan Calwell on May 30 shows a rainbow forming over a lighthouse, and it's as beautiful as it sounds. Captured at Point Lonsdale Lighthouse in Victoria, Australia, after days of freezing cold and hail, the rainbow brightened up the sky perfectly. Watch the video below:



Stunning, right?

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.

