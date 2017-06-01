Stunning Timelapse Shows Rainbow Forming In The Sky Like Disney, but in real life.

Now imagine this scene playing out in real life.



A stunning timelapse video captured by photographer Brendan Calwell on May 30 shows a rainbow forming over a lighthouse, and it's as beautiful as it sounds. Captured at Point Lonsdale Lighthouse in Victoria, Australia, after days of freezing cold and hail, the rainbow brightened up the sky perfectly. Watch the video below:







Stunning, right?



