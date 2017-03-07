Pregnant Woman And A Giraffe: 24 Million Views And Counting

In the video, Erin Dietrich, 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, walks around her bedroom while wearing a giraffe mask. She dances around a little, does some stretching and relaxes in a rocking chair. "I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this," she writes on Facebook. "All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought 'hey, we should order a giraffe mask'."
"I did it and it just exploded," Erin tells Myrtle Beach Online. "We've talked about doing a live feed every night and maybe getting a giraffe hat for the baby when it is born," she laughs.
"Hilarious," comments Patty Hancock. "For someone who has been following April the giraffe for over a week, this gave me a good laugh."
"At least you're pregnant. I don't think the giraffe is at all," writes Paula Elliott.
"This just shows how ridiculous humans are, to sit around for hours and days watching a giraffe give birth," writes Myndi Griffith.
Though, to be fair, we're not sure what watching this particular video says about us either.