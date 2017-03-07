Collapse
Pregnant Woman And A Giraffe: 24 Million Views And Counting

A Facebook video where Erin Dietrich spoofs April the pregnant giraffe has been viewed 24 million times

The Internet can be a weird, weird place. A video of an American woman spoofing April the giraffe has gone massively viral. April, for the uninitiated, is an Internet-famous giraffe who calls Animal Adventure Park in New York home. She is heavily pregnant and the "star" of a live "giraffe cam" YouTube video stream. The woman who hilariously spoofed her is also pregnant. The 7 minute long video has racked up 24 million views in less than 24 hours of being streamed live on Facebook. It has been shared over 400,000 times.
 
april pregnant giraffe 650

Millions have watched a live video feed of April the giraffe in anticipation of the birth of her calf

In the video, Erin Dietrich, 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, walks around her bedroom while wearing a giraffe mask. She dances around a little, does some stretching and relaxes in a rocking chair. "I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this," she writes on Facebook. "All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought 'hey, we should order a giraffe mask'." 
 
"I did it and it just exploded," Erin tells Myrtle Beach Online. "We've talked about doing a live feed every night and maybe getting a giraffe hat for the baby when it is born," she laughs. 
 
You can watch the video here:
 
 
 


"Hilarious," comments Patty Hancock. "For someone who has been following April the giraffe for over a week, this gave me a good laugh."

"At least you're pregnant. I don't think the giraffe is at all," writes Paula Elliott. 

"This just shows how ridiculous humans are, to sit around for hours and days watching a giraffe give birth," writes Myndi Griffith.

Though, to be fair, we're not sure what watching this particular video says about us either. 

