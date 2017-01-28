Pregnant Woman Asked To Give Up Dogs Replies With Beautiful Photoshoot

'Not without my dogs' was one woman's message to everyone telling her to get rid of her dogs when she was pregnant. She reiterated her message with a wonderful pregnancy photoshoot featuring her husband and all her pets. "My dogs are the reason I got through my pregnancy with my sanity intact," said Sanjana Madappa, who works in animal welfare. Her message and photoshoot are now going viral on Facebook. Since being shared on the social networking site by Shravan Krishnan some 23 hours before writing this, the post has collected over 11,000 reactions and more than 4,000 shares - and still very much counting.Ms Madappa had met several people who gave up their pets when they were having babies. "When I have tried to counsel these families, I get it thrown back in my face that since I don't have children and haven't experienced a pregnancy, I don't get to have an opinion," Mr Krishnan posted quoting Ms Madappa. So when she got pregnant, she wanted to know 'what the fuss was about'.Now, a proud mother of baby boy Ayan, Ms Madappa recalls having an extremely tough pregnancy. "For the first six months, I was glued to my toilet, even hospitalised because I was throwing up blood. The morning sickness really took a toll on me and I didn't think I would make it to the end of the pregnancy," she said. Her pregnancy was later termed high-risk for pre-term delivery when issues from a previous car accident cropped up. She was even restricted to the confines of her home. During this time, her family, friends and doctor told her to get rid of her dogs. In fact, several couples who had given up pets told her her baby comes first."I cannot even begin to describe all the thoughts that went through my head but what I can tell you is this; not once did I think 'hmm... my dogs have got to go,'" she said.She now believes it was her dogs who got her through the tough pregnancy. "The days I spent crying, I had the comforting weight of Diego's head on my lap reassuring me things would be OK. The nights I spent on the bathroom floor, Leo kept me company, gently pawing me now and then to see if I was okay. I lost a very special little girl along the way, Leela, who kept me smiling with her silly antics till the end. When I could finally fall asleep, I had Cujo resting at my feet. I couldn't afford to stay in bed feeling sorry for myself when I had these kids depending on me," she said.Ms Madappa even said nothing could have prepared her for motherhood as her furry kids did. She went on to share the most heartwarming reason for not giving up her pets. And it will definitely put a smile on your face. The pictures from the photoshoot will also instantly brighten up your day. Take a look.What do you think of Sanjana Madappa's message? Tell us in the comments section below.