Pranab Mukherjee Learns To Take Selfies From A Child. Photo Wins Twitter

It is always a pleasure to meet children.- Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 31, 2017
Seen here with young visitor Hamza Saifi who taught me how to take a #selfie#CitizenMukherjeepic.twitter.com/GPQ4mvpPdj
His photo has been liked almost 3,800 times on Twitter. It has also drawn much appreciation on the micro blogging website.
May God bless you with all the happiness and good health dada :)- Abhishek Jain (@abhishekjain129) August 31, 2017
Good to see u sir ...God bless and keep smilng and we would all love to take selfies with u sir- SUnShINE (@Mrssuns43188380) August 31, 2017
Such a lovely moment so sweet- abubakar chaoush (@abubakarchaous4) August 31, 2017
Nice selfie- Saurabh (@SaurabhH008) August 31, 2017
Earlier in August, Mr Mukherjee had shared on Twitter a letter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to him.
Click for more trending news