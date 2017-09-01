Pranab Mukherjee Learns To Take Selfies From A Child. Photo Wins Twitter

Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter yesterday to share a selfie that is winning social media

Offbeat | | Updated: September 01, 2017 13:54 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee with Hamza Saifi.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee recently added another feather to his cap - he learned how to take selfies. His teacher? A child named Hamza Saifi. The veteran politician took to Twitter yesterday to share a selfie that is winning social media. "It is always a pleasure to meet children. Seen here with young visitor Hamza Saifi who taught me how to take a #selfie," he captioned his picture with Hamza. See it below:
 
His photo has been liked almost 3,800 times on Twitter. It has also drawn much appreciation on the micro blogging website.
 
Earlier in August, Mr Mukherjee had shared on Twitter a letter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to him.

