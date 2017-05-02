News Flash
Praise For Paytm Boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma. All The Way From Aligarh

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, spent his childhood in Aligarh

New Delhi:  It's always a nice feeling to reconnect with old friends from school. Something similar happened to Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. From his humble beginnings in Aligarh to heading a multibillion-dollar company, Mr Sharma has come a long way. And a word of appreciation came from an old classmate of the Paytm boss. The 43-year-old shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation on Twitter. In the conversation, a person informed Mr Sharma that his Uber driver belonged to the same school as the Paytm boss and was proud of his achievements.
 
"My Uber driver says Namaste to you. He says he was in your school. His name is Vijay Upadhyay s/o Pramod Kumar Sharma," read the message. A delighted Mr Sharma quickly responded by recalling the school they went to. "Awww. Agrasen Inter College. Harduaganj," he wrote. Harduaganj is a town in Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh where Mr Sharma is from.

As the conversation went on, he was told that his former classmate was happy to admit that the two went to the same school and how proud he was of Mr Sharma's success. "He is saying you have made everyone proud," the message read. Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the heartening conversation on Twitter.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma spent his childhood in Aligarh. At the age of 15, he enrolled at Delhi College of Engineering. In 2010, he founded digital wallet platform Paytm which is now valued at over $4 billion. The online payment app saw a huge surge after PM Modi's demonetisation policy in November 2016. Now at 43, he is the second Indian on Time Magazine's '100 Most Influential People list' along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

