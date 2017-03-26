Porn Film Blasts Through Loudspeakers In Turkish Town. Mayor Orders Probe

"The unmoral provocation that had been conducted by intercepting the announcement system of our municipality and heard in certain spots in our Kuzeykent neighborhood has no relation with our institution. The necessary legal processes will be launched as soon as possible for those who are responsible for this unmoral act and we apologize to our precious fellow townsmen for this situation," Mr Babas says on Facebook according to Hurriyet Daily News.
Some locals also managed to record a video during the incident. It has since been circulating on social media.
Police is now looking into the matter and claim the system was most likely hacked.
"They broke into the frequencies used by the municipal speaker which is why the sounds appeared in only one area. Anybody who can break into the frequency can broadcast anything they want. We have started an investigation," a police spokesman told Daily Mail.
Guess we'll have to wait and watch to find out what really transpired.