Pool Selfies Aren't Always A Good Idea. Let This Video Show You Remember this next time you're at the pool

Share EMAIL PRINT The video shows a man trying to get the perfect photo with a pool as his backdrop.



The video, just 32 seconds long, shows a man trying to get the perfect photograph with a pool as his backdrop. Little does he know, his friend is up to some mischief. Seconds into trying to get the perfect shot, the man gets a little push from his friend and that's when disaster strikes. The phone lands right inside the pool.



If you've ever dropped your phone (who hasn't?), you'll know exactly what this man must've gone through. He's eventually seen trying to reach inside the pool in an attempt to get his phone back. He's also seen going inside the pool to retrieve it. The video ends there, so we don't know if he managed to bring his phone back on dry ground and if it was still in running condition.



Let this video be a cautionary tale for the next time you're near a pool.







Click for more





Next time you think about clicking a selfie near a pool, think about this video floating online. It shows how clicking a picture can result in some not so good consequences.The video, just 32 seconds long, shows a man trying to get the perfect photograph with a pool as his backdrop. Little does he know, his friend is up to some mischief. Seconds into trying to get the perfect shot, the man gets a little push from his friend and that's when disaster strikes. The phone lands right inside the pool.If you've ever dropped your phone (who hasn't?), you'll know exactly what this man must've gone through. He's eventually seen trying to reach inside the pool in an attempt to get his phone back. He's also seen going inside the pool to retrieve it. The video ends there, so we don't know if he managed to bring his phone back on dry ground and if it was still in running condition.Let this video be a cautionary tale for the next time you're near a pool.Click for more trending news