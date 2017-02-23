Policeman 'Hurt' By Shobhaa De's Tweet Shares His Side Of The Story

Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3 - Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017

We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally imisplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you. https://t.co/OcKOoHO5bX - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 21, 2017

Mumbai/Maharashtra Police, pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. police, consult a dietician,if it's an asli ,undoctored image doing the rounds - Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 22, 2017

Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao. Selfies lo. Khaali haat wapas aao. What a waste of money and opportunity. - Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 8, 2016

Two days ago, columnist Shobhaa De's tweet about an overweight policeman caused massive uproar on social media. Ms De had tweeted an image on February 21, mocking the "heavy police bandobast" during the day of the BMC polls in Mumbai. Now, a 58-year-old policeman from Madhya Pradesh, photographed in the tweet, has expressed his unhappiness over the incident. "I am hurt with Shobhaa De's tweet poking fun at me. I have put on weight due to hormonal disorder following my gall bladder operation in 1993," Inspector Daulatram Jogewat told PTI.Inspector Jogewat, who weighs around 180 kg, said he will take the issue up to his seniors as well. "It is up to them to take a call on the recourse I should take," he told PTI.The policeman is posted at Police Lines, Neemuch and is slated to retire in 2019.It was this tweet by Ms De which called down upon her the wrath of social media.The tweet swiftly went viral. Even the Mumbai Police weighed in on it.After being severely trolled on Twitter, Ms De responded with yet another tweet saying she did not mean to offend anyone.This isn't the first time the columnist's tweet has caused uproar. Earlier, this tweet by Ms De during the Rio Olympics triggered a huge backlash:Several celebrities and sportstars, including Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and tennis player Somdev Devvarman called her remarks "unfair".