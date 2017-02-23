Budget
Policeman 'Hurt' By Shobhaa De's Tweet Shares His Side Of The Story

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 23, 2017 18:39 IST
Inspector Daulatram Jogewat will take the issue up to his seniors as well.

Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh:  Two days ago, columnist Shobhaa De's tweet about an overweight policeman caused massive uproar on social media. Ms De had tweeted an image on February 21, mocking the "heavy police bandobast" during the day of the BMC polls in Mumbai. Now, a 58-year-old policeman from Madhya Pradesh, photographed in the tweet, has expressed his unhappiness over the incident. "I am hurt with Shobhaa De's tweet poking fun at me. I have put on weight due to hormonal disorder following my gall bladder operation in 1993," Inspector Daulatram Jogewat told PTI.

Inspector Jogewat, who weighs around 180 kg, said he will take the issue up to his seniors as well. "It is up to them to take a call on the recourse I should take," he told PTI.

The policeman is posted at Police Lines, Neemuch and is slated to retire in 2019.

It was this tweet by Ms De which called down upon her the wrath of social media.
 
The tweet swiftly went viral. Even the Mumbai Police weighed in on it.
 
After being severely trolled on Twitter, Ms De responded with yet another tweet saying she did not mean to offend anyone.
 
This isn't the first time the columnist's tweet has caused uproar. Earlier, this tweet by Ms De during the Rio Olympics  triggered a huge backlash:
 
Several celebrities and sportstars, including Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and tennis player Somdev Devvarman called her remarks "unfair".

(With PTI Inputs)

