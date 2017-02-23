Policeman 'Hurt' By Shobhaa De's Tweet Shares His Side Of The Story

Inspector Jogewat, who weighs around 180 kg, said he will take the issue up to his seniors as well. "It is up to them to take a call on the recourse I should take," he told PTI.
The policeman is posted at Police Lines, Neemuch and is slated to retire in 2019.
It was this tweet by Ms De which called down upon her the wrath of social media.
Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3- Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017
The tweet swiftly went viral. Even the Mumbai Police weighed in on it.
We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally imisplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you. https://t.co/OcKOoHO5bX- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 21, 2017
After being severely trolled on Twitter, Ms De responded with yet another tweet saying she did not mean to offend anyone.
Mumbai/Maharashtra Police, pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. police, consult a dietician,if it's an asli ,undoctored image doing the rounds- Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 22, 2017
This isn't the first time the columnist's tweet has caused uproar. Earlier, this tweet by Ms De during the Rio Olympics triggered a huge backlash:
Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao. Selfies lo. Khaali haat wapas aao. What a waste of money and opportunity.- Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 8, 2016
Several celebrities and sportstars, including Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and tennis player Somdev Devvarman called her remarks "unfair".
(With PTI Inputs)