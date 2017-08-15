Watch: Car Breaks Through Barrier. Then, Near Miss With Train

The driver was accompanied by three passengers who luckily escaped unharmed.

Offbeat | | Updated: August 15, 2017 17:16 IST
The incident happened in the Polish town of Koszalin last week

In a warning to drivers to stay vigilant around railway crossings, the state railway company of Poland has released terrifying footage of a car's near brush with tragedy.

In surveillance video recorded last week in Koszalin, North Poland, a car crashed through a closed railway barrier and drove across the tracks, apparently oblivious to the fact that a speeding train was heading their way. The car manages to cross the tracks but the train hits its tail light leaving the rear side badly damaged due to the impact, as seen in footage taken from another angle.

The driver was accompanied by three passengers who luckily escaped unharmed. The seemingly distraught passengers could be seen rushing out of the car after the incident.

Watch the terrifying near miss here



According to local reports, the driver was fined around $140 for dangerous driving.

Caught on CameraNear missPolandrailway crossing accident

