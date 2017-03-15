PM Modi's Tweet To Follower Goes Viral With Nearly 6,000 Shares

PM Modi's witty response to a follower joking that he works for him has gone viral

New Delhi:  A user on Twitter had quite a day when his tweet was spotted by the Prime Minister. The man named Ajeet Singh shared a joke about PM Modi working for him and got a witty response from the 'pradhan sevak' himself. "One of my follower asked me: Do you work for Narendra Modi. I smiled and said: no dear, he works for me", he tweeted on Tuesday. Quoting his tweet, PM Modi gave him the ultimate affirmation.
 
The tweet was one of the many on Twitter pledging support to PM Modi's #IAmNewIndia campaign. His response was retweeted nearly 6000 times and cheered his supporters.
 
Narendra Modi first called himself 'pradhan sevak' in August 2014 in his first independence day speech as PM. "My beloved countrymen! I have come here not as a 'pradhan mantri' (PM) but a 'pradhan sevak", he announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort. 

PM Modi is popular among the youth for reaching out to them on social media. In February, one of his followers expressed a desire to have a scarf worn by him. She was surprised to find the scarf delivered to her the next day along with a signed copy of her tweet by him.

