Planning An April Fool's Day Prank? First Watch This Dad's Trick Backfire

Updated: March 31, 2017 15:40 IST
NEW DELHI:  With just a few hours left for April Fool's Day to kick in, most people probably already have their pranks and targets all figured out. And why not? This day is all about joking with your friends and families, and being forgiven for them, right? But before you get ready to execute your mischievous plans, watch this dad's attempt to prank his son. His trick does seem to work but it also instantly backfires at him, and how! Call it instant karma or simply justice served, the video makes for quite an entertaining watch.

Shared by 9GAG on Facebook, the video has collected almost four million views within 20 hours. It was first posted on the 'Father/Son DUO & ChoozeOne Films' Facebook page on February 4. The original video has received a whopping 11 million views so far.

The video shows the dad holding an upturned bowl against the floor. "I'm gonna remove the cover but you have to grab the bird right away," he tells his son. The little boy, all pumped and ready to catch hold of the bird, says "Okay!"

The dad goes over the instructions a few times more, just to get his son more excited. With his plan set in motion, the dad lifts the cover. Only, there's no bird under that bowl.

We're not giving it away. We'll let you watch the video to see what hides under the bowl. And don't miss out on the little boy turning the tables on his dad.

"Watch the kid's look in his eyes right before he exacts his revenge. Pause and look at it," says one commenter. "That kid will go places," says another.
 
 
 


Tell us what you think of this video in the comments section below.

 

