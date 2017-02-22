Pineapple On Pizza? This President Wants To Ban The Topping

President Johannesson made a remark about being 'fundamentally opposed' to pineapples on pizza.

PINEAPPLE IS GOOD ON PIZZA - Cole (@ColeFranks17) February 21, 201

Pineapple belongs on pizza. End of story. Don't @ me. - butt wizard (@alexshapiro135) February 21, 2017

I thought something big politically was happening in Korea. Seem to be just the age old pineapple on pizza argument. - Madeleine Rosca (@MadeleineRosca) February 21, 2017

you can all stay in Iceland as well so us pineapple on pizza lovers can live in peace and tastiness pic.twitter.com/UOZ3g5shNp - Luke Brooks (@luke_brooks) February 21, 2017

There are 2 kinds of people on this planet: ones who like pineapple on pizza and the ones who have dark souls who refuse to let happiness in - Sahithi Meduri (@sahithimeduri) February 21, 2017

PINEAPPLE DOESN'T BELONG ON PIZZA - anderson stallings (@andrsn_renee) February 12, 2017

Listen man I'm a person who likes dubstep and pineapple on pizza. Just like what you like don't worry about what others think. - 3DROD (@3DROD) February 12, 2017