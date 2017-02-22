Budget
Pineapple On Pizza? This President Wants To Ban The Topping

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 22, 2017 12:39 IST
President Johannesson made a remark about being 'fundamentally opposed' to pineapples on pizza.

One of the greater debates of our time is whether pineapple belongs on pizza or not. So what happens when an important political figure decides to take a stand on this important issue? For one, the Internet goes into overdrive and things get slightly out of control. And that's exactly what happened when Iceland's President, Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson, said that he was 'fundamentally opposed' to pineapples as a pizza topping and would ban them if he could, stirring up quite the political and culinary storm.

According to a report published in the Iceland Magazine, President Johannesson made these 'controversial' remarks while visiting a high school in the town of Akureyri in northern Iceland. While interacting with students, he answered a question about pineapples on pizza, which is when he made these 'controversial' statements. As was wholly expected, the Internet immediately divided itself into two factions.

There were some who came out in full support of pineapples on pizza:
 
There were also those who were staunchly opposed to the idea:
 
In fact, the entire issue escalated so much that the President had to put out a message on Facebook, assuring people that he does not have the power to change laws that ban certain foods on pizza.
 
 

"Presidents should not have unlimited power. I would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don't like. I would not want to live in such a country. For pizzas, I recommend seafood," says the President, whose approval ratings (unsurprisingly) are as high as 97%.

One tweet sums up the entire issue nicely:
 
Do you think pineapples belong on pizza? Let us know in the comments section below.

