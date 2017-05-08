Pilot Surprises 1 Millionth Passenger With Heartwarming Message, Gifts

The video posted by Jennifer Todd, a flight attendant at Southwest Airlines, shows the pilot, Captain John Charles Ritchie, announcing on the in-flight intercom that over the 22 years that he's been working with the airlines, he's kept track of the passengers he's flown. And that on this day, he was flying his one millionth passenger. The entire flight instantly cheers and claps for him.
Along with the message, the pilot even had a special bottle of champagne for this passenger and an autographed copy of her boarding card. And as if that wasn't enough, he also found out the amount the passenger had paid for her ticket and kept an envelope of the exact amount ready to present to her with the other gifts.
The video then shows him walking into the aisle and meeting his one millionth passenger. You can hear people saying "aww" and "how sweet" in the video.
Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 38,000 reactions and more than 13,000 shares on Facebook.
"I thought I was the only one writing down pax, fuel used and distance flown after every flight, since the beginning of my career. Well played sir... well played," says one commenter on the video. "This was wonderful. Makes me want to fly Southwest," says another.
The video comes at a time when stories about various airlines mistreating their passengers circulate online.
