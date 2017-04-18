Pilot Feeds Babies To Help Mother Travelling Solo On Flight

A photo of the hands-on pilot has been shared by flight attendant Ami Niemela on Instagram. "Naturally one cannot travel with two babies on one's lap, so we had to solve the dilemma of missing lap, otherwise it would have been a no go for mom and the kids. Luckily we had our positioning crew on board and wonderful Tom took the task of being the extra-lap." she wrote in a post.
Today we had a mother on board travelling with four little boys. Two of the boys were just babies. Naturally one cannot travel with two babies on one's lap, so we had to solve the dilemma of missing lap, otherwise it would have been a no go for mom and the kids. Luckily we had our positioning crew on board and wonderful Tom took the task of being the extra-lap. Don't you find them quite adorable! <3 #airlinecrew #positioning #extrachores #babyonboard #feelfinnair #finnairpilots #avgeek #service #adorable #serviceexcellence #cute #pilot #bestattitude #mycaptain #whentheresawilltheresaway
According to Independent, when one baby got cranky, he just handed him back to his mother and took the other one in his lap.
The pilot who was travelling on the flight as a passenger told Inside Edition, "I have children of my own... so it came natural to me to help this customer with her babies."
People were moved by the pilot's kind gesture. "Absolutely fantastic, really a great action. He is a hero," wrote Instagram user annevanschaik1
"This is awesome! I travel back and forth between the US and Europe a lot with two young kids. It's acts like this that make me appreciate people more! Thank you Tom!" wrote user Kizzyonline.
Comparisons to United unruly behaviour towards passengers were also made. "United airlines beats their customers while Finnair takes care of even babies" wrote isabelbjon.
