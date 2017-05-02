Pigeon Scares The Living Daylights Out Of Woman. Video Will Make You ROFL

NEW DELHI: No one likes intruders in their homes - least of all those who come out of nowhere to surprise you and scare the living daylights out of you. This woman, in a video circulating on social media, knows a thing or two about such unwanted guests. The video shows the woman walking towards her balcony and finding a pigeon lurking in a corner. What follows is the most hilarious reaction one could have at finding a bird in their house.
The video, all of 15 seconds long, shows the woman tiptoeing onto her balcony after she hears sounds of the bird. Just seconds later, the bird, probably looking to introduce itself, flies straight at her. Completely shocked, the woman, turns away from the bird to run as far away from it as possible.
The video makes for quite an entertaining watch, what with the woman being terrified and her friends laughing uncontrollably at her.
"Replace the pigeon with a spider and this is more accurate," says one commenter on the video. "The face of terror," says another.
Guess The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper isn't the only one afraid of birds.
