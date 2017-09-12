Pic Of Cop Holding K-9 Partner's Paw During Hurricane Irma Will Warm Your Heart

On their official Twitter handle, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department posted this touching picture of an exhausted first responder and his equally tired K-9 partner napping next to each other. The pair was later identified as K9 Officer Somma and his K9 partner Eddie by the police department on Facebook. And what's more adorable than the hand-in-paw picture is the message posted along with it.
#FLPD#WeAreInThisTogether#HurricaneIrmapic.twitter.com/HFUfS41DU7- Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017
The picture was posted on September 10 and it has since collected over 5,000 'likes' and almost 2,000 retweets. The tweet has touched a chord with many on Twitter.
"Thank you for what you do for your community. Be safe! #HurrcaneIrma #ThoughtsPrayers," says one Twitter user. "From: Texas, To: Florida, Hang in there sisters and brothers! Together we are #StrongerThanStorms! HurricaneHarvery #HurricaneIrma," says another.
