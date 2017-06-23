Photo Of Mark Zuckerberg Dining With Refugees Is Viral. But There's More To It He enjoyed his first Iftar dinner with a group of Somali refugees in Minneapolis

557 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shared just a few hours ago, the photo went viral with nearly 2 lakh reactions and over 12,000 shares New Delhi: Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg enjoyed his first Iftar dinner with a group of Somali refugees in Minneapolis, a photo of which he shared on the social media platform. In the post, Mark Zuckerberg shared anecdotes about his experience and a heartfelt message for the group expressing his gratitude for hosting him.



"When I asked one man, who had spent 26 years in a refugee camp, whether America now felt like home, he gave a simple and profound answer: "Home is where you are free to do what you want. Yes, this feels like home." ... What a beautiful tribute to America," he wrote.



The post also took an indirect dig at US President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban, which Somalia will be impacted by along with five other Muslim-majority nations. The controversial order, if cleared, will freeze America's refugee resettlement program as well.



"I left impressed by your strength and resilience to build a new life in an unfamiliar place, and you are a powerful reminder of why this country is so great," he wrote.





His message of unity resonated with many on Facebook as the photo got nearly 2 lakh reactions and was shared over 12,000 times.



"Tonight it was a great opportunity to have Iftar with the founder of Facebook. We have talked about a lot of things. No matter where you came from always America felt like home, home of opportunities, and values of freedom. His really a nice person who's always respect any religion, ethnicity and background of different ideals. Let's welcome his great idea of "bring the world closer " thank you for making us closer through Facebook", wrote a man named Mohammad Jama who was also present at the dinner with the Facebook dinner.



"If every one in the world had your believes..the world would be a better place ....but In the mean time thank you for making us closer through Facebook," wrote a user.



"Thank you Mark!!! If even one person who previously had a negative outlook on refugees reads this and it changes that outlook for the positive, I think it's a great start!!," said another person.



On Thursday, at the company's



"Look around and our society is still so divided. We have a responsibility to do more, not just to connect the world but to bring the world closer together," he said at the summit.



Click for more





Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg enjoyed his first Iftar dinner with a group of Somali refugees in Minneapolis, a photo of which he shared on the social media platform. In the post, Mark Zuckerberg shared anecdotes about his experience and a heartfelt message for the group expressing his gratitude for hosting him."When I asked one man, who had spent 26 years in a refugee camp, whether America now felt like home, he gave a simple and profound answer: "Home is where you are free to do what you want. Yes, this feels like home." ... What a beautiful tribute to America," he wrote.The post also took an indirect dig at US President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban, which Somalia will be impacted by along with five other Muslim-majority nations. The controversial order, if cleared, will freeze America's refugee resettlement program as well."I left impressed by your strength and resilience to build a new life in an unfamiliar place, and you are a powerful reminder of why this country is so great," he wrote.His message of unity resonated with many on Facebook as the photo got nearly 2 lakh reactions and was shared over 12,000 times."Tonight it was a great opportunity to have Iftar with the founder of Facebook. We have talked about a lot of things. No matter where you came from always America felt like home, home of opportunities, and values of freedom. His really a nice person who's always respect any religion, ethnicity and background of different ideals. Let's welcome his great idea of "bring the world closer " thank you for making us closer through Facebook", wrote a man named Mohammad Jama who was also present at the dinner with the Facebook dinner."If every one in the world had your believes..the world would be a better place ....but In the mean time thank you for making us closer through Facebook," wrote a user."Thank you Mark!!! If even one person who previously had a negative outlook on refugees reads this and it changes that outlook for the positive, I think it's a great start!!," said another person.On Thursday, at the company's Communities Summit in Chicago, Facebook revealed its new mission statement - "bringing the world closer together"."Look around and our society is still so divided. We have a responsibility to do more, not just to connect the world but to bring the world closer together," he said at the summit.Click for more trending news