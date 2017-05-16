Pet Owner Devises Genius Technique To Stop Dog From Escaping The video has collected over 6.3 million views so far.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The poor dog seems so confused when it can't escape. NEW DELHI: If you're looking for a sasta, sundar, tikau method to keep your dog from escaping through the gate of your house, here's what you need to see. A pet owner devised the perfect technique to keep the dog from running into the streets using a... wait for it... spatula.



A video, making thousands laugh out loud on Facebook, shows a tiny dog trying its level best to run through the gap between the bars on a gate. The only thing that stops it from escaping is a spatula placed horizontally on its back. So, every time the dog tries to squeeze itself out, the spatula acts as a hindrance, stopping it. The poor dog seems so confused.



Since being shared, the video has collected over 6.3 million views, over 1.8 lakh reactions and almost 80,000 shares.





While most of the comments on the post either have people saying they would use this method on their dogs or others tagging their friends asking them to try it, it's this hilarious comment that really wins hands down.



"When you're trying to go somewhere in life but you don't have money or any discernible talents or skills," says one commenter on the video.



Tell us what you think of the video in the comments section below.



