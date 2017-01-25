People Can't Get Over Melania Trump's Expression In Viral Inauguration Clip

Highlights The viral clip shows First Lady Melania Trump's smile turn into a scowl The change in expression occurs when President Trump looks away from her People have even started a #FreeMelania campaign on Twitter

@julietyler12@Marv_Vien No.I just reversed the original video and it's clear that it hasn't been tampered with. It makes no sense otherwise pic.twitter.com/YvVhErL1BY - Cerebral Clown (@cerebral_artery) January 23, 2017

#FreeMelania Blink twice if you want us to save you. pic.twitter.com/1H5as3tbZq - ISTANBUL THEMES (@ISTANBUL_THEMES) January 24, 2017

Our favourite from the womens march against Trump! #freemelaniapic.twitter.com/XaSpdidMbJ - nicki grihault (@izzysilvester) January 21, 2017

That video is not in reverse as some are claiming. Here's a wider, longer version (h/t @LPDonovan) #FreeMelaniapic.twitter.com/52zTjUSDUn - Tom (@TommieWho) January 23, 2017

This breaks my heart. What did he say to her?? #FreeMelaniahttps://t.co/hU5Y8ba3Ql - Kim (@kkjordan) January 23, 2017

This is so disturbing. Something wrong is going on #FreeMelaniapic.twitter.com/UAdcmd48Rt - Renzo (@renzo4real) January 25, 2017

It seems social media only lives for moments like these. Ever since US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20, netizens have been sharing several instances from the event. First, social media had a field day over former First Lady Michelle Obama's expression when she received a Tiffany's gift box from First Lady Melania Trump. And it seems a new clip has now caught their fancy. This time, it's Melania's expression that people can't seem to get over. Captured during a speech at the ceremony, the clip and several versions of it going viral, shows Melania's smile turn into a scowl the second President Trump looks away from her. People have even started a #FreeMelania campaign on Twitter since.This particular version, all of eight seconds long, was shared by Twitter user @Marv_Vien on January 24. It has since collected over 65,000 'likes' and more than 50,000 retweets on the social networking site. The clip shows President Trump turning around to face his wife. You can see Melania smiling until the exact second he looks away from her. The smile instantly turns into a frown then."Brutal," says one commenter on the video. "I kind of want to hug her," say another. Several tweeple even suggested the video could have been altered or reversed. But one Twitter user shared this to clear the confusion:Now, the expression has caused tweeple to start a #FreeMelania campaign. And it's gaining momentum too.Melania and Donald Trump celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on January 22.What do you think of this video? Tell us in the comments section below.