Peahen Racks Up A Bill Of $500 At Liquor Store. It's Not What You Think

"It flew towards me. I didn't know they could actually fly high but it flew up above the counter," said the manager

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2017 19:45 IST
32 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Peahen Racks Up A Bill Of $500 At Liquor Store. It's Not What You Think

The peahen entered the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia, California and refused to leave

Rajasthan High Court judge MC Sharma may think peahens only drink tears (and get pregnant) but in America, it seems, they need more than just tears to get through the day.

Startling footage has emerged of a peahen that recently went rogue in a liquor store in California, destroying bottles of wine and champagne worth nearly $500.

The bird wandered into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia, California on Monday and refused to leave. During her time at the store, it flew on top of shelves, flapped her wings trying to find her way out. Customers kept going in and out of the store while the manager struggled to move her out.

She was eventually caught in a net by an animal control officer but not without giving a tough fight. She knocked down several bottles of liquor.



In another video, the store manager, who was following the bird around the store, is heard asking, "Does it fly?" Moments later, the bird shows him that she sure does.

"It flew towards me. I didn't know they could actually fly high but it flew up above the counter and it landed here on top of the ice cream freezer," manager Rani Ghanem told CBS Los Angeles.


 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

32 Shares
ALSO READQatar Tries To Quell Food-Supply Fears After Crowds Throng Shops
PeacockCalifornialiquor storepeahen raids liquor store

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................