Peahen Racks Up A Bill Of $500 At Liquor Store. It's Not What You Think

Rajasthan High Court judge MC Sharma may think peahens only drink tears (and get pregnant) but in America, it seems, they need more than just tears to get through the day.Startling footage has emerged of a peahen that recently went rogue in a liquor store in California, destroying bottles of wine and champagne worth nearly $500.The bird wandered into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia, California on Monday and refused to leave. During her time at the store, it flew on top of shelves, flapped her wings trying to find her way out. Customers kept going in and out of the store while the manager struggled to move her out.She was eventually caught in a net by an animal control officer but not without giving a tough fight. She knocked down several bottles of liquor.In another video, the store manager, who was following the bird around the store, is heard asking, "Does it fly?" Moments later, the bird shows him that she sure does."It flew towards me. I didn't know they could actually fly high but it flew up above the counter and it landed here on top of the ice cream freezer," manager Rani Ghanem told CBS Los Angeles Click for more trending news