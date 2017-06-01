'Peacocks Don't Have Sex' Rajasthan Judge's Remark Stumps Twitter

That comment was made by Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma who, on Wednesday, recommended that the cow be given the status of India's national animal. In his argument, the judge compared the cow to the national bird, the peacock, and described both the species as "pious".
This was his explanation for the piousness of the peacock - "The peacock is a lifelong brahmachari (celibate). It never has sex with the peahen. The peahen gets pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock".
Except that they do mate, as many on Twitter pointed out. Some even posted videos.
He also suggested that the peacock is celibate and that's why it was worn by Lord Krishna.
Twitter went into overdrive with their take on Mr Sharma's view with #brahmacharipeacock and #sanskaaripeacock appearing in many tweets.
"Peahen doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant, it just swallows 'tears' of the peacock"Brahmachari Peacock (@brumbyOz) May 31, 2017
And here is proof... pic.twitter.com/uvUDFEJrXW
@NobelPrize@Ripleys#BelieveItOrNot 👇 Mindblowing theory on procreation among Peacocks & Peahens! 😂 #BrahmachariPeacock#BramhachariPeacockhttps://t.co/nKuIWPEKC2Anju Chandel (@AnjuChandel) May 31, 2017
News:"The peahen gets pregnant by swallowing the tears of the peacock"Swikriti (@swik__) May 31, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/2tM4B8SSt8
#Rajasthan HC judge says " #Peacocks don't have sex" and with that BIOLOGY DIED A TRAGIC DEATH. Rest in peace Biology pic.twitter.com/qQDQGpaGTMKirti Sinha (@Kirti_Sinha23) May 31, 2017
Contraception for Peacocks. pic.twitter.com/lvMXGEJnWfAparna (@FuschiaScribe) May 31, 2017
Peahen gets pregnant by swallowing tears of peacock, says a high court judge - making me shed tears for the quality of our judiciaryThe Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) May 31, 2017
Luckily for them the peacocks cant say how much their sentiments were hurtGirish (@gunnithan) May 31, 2017
