'Peacocks Don't Have Sex' Rajasthan Judge's Remark Stumps Twitter

"Peacocks don't have sex". That bizarre remark came from a Rajasthan High Court judge and it kept Twitter hooked to their keyboards for hours.That comment was made by Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma who, on Wednesday, recommended that the cow be given the status of India's national animal. In his argument, the judge compared the cow to the national bird, the peacock, and described both the species as "pious".This was his explanation for the piousness of the peacock - "The peacock is a lifelong brahmachari (celibate). It never has sex with the peahen. The peahen gets pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock".Except that they do mate, as many on Twitter pointed out. Some even posted videos.He also suggested that the peacock is celibate and that's why it was worn by Lord Krishna.Twitter went into overdrive with their take on Mr Sharma's view with #brahmacharipeacock and #sanskaaripeacock appearing in many tweets.