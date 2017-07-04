Handle With Care? See What Really Happens To Your Checked-In Baggage

The passenger was at Edinburgh Airport when he spotted the handlers transferring the baggage onto conveyor belts

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 04, 2017 15:52 IST
25 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Handle With Care? See What Really Happens To Your Checked-In Baggage

The handlers were caught on video hurling the luggage onto the conveyor belts at Edinburgh Airport

A man travelling from Rome was witness to a sight that may leave air travellers across the world heartbroken. Baggage handlers throwing passengers' luggage carelessly on to the conveyor belt at Edinburgh Airport. Many of those bags likely to be marked "fragile".

Lewis Marasco was at Edinburgh Airport on the morning of July 1 returning from the Leonardo Da Vinci Fuimicino Airport in Rome, when he spotted several baggage handlers hurling luggage without a care from several feet away. Talk about ignoring those "handle with care" tags.

The shocked flier posted videos of what he saw on Twitter.

"Great to see one of the baggage handlers at @EdiAirport taking no care with bags - no wonder things get broken....@swissport ...," said one of the tweets.
 
According to the traveller, the handlers belonged to baggage handling company Swissport which has reportedly won awards for their service.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

25 Shares
ALSO READArmy Says China Did Not Use Bulldozers to Destroy Bunkers: 10 Updates
LuggageEdinburgh Airporthandle with care

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
OnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8TransformersThe Big SickBaby DriverAirtel Monsoon Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................