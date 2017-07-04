Handle With Care? See What Really Happens To Your Checked-In Baggage The passenger was at Edinburgh Airport when he spotted the handlers transferring the baggage onto conveyor belts

Lewis Marasco was at Edinburgh Airport on the morning of July 1 returning from the Leonardo Da Vinci Fuimicino Airport in Rome, when he spotted several baggage handlers hurling luggage without a care from several feet away. Talk about ignoring those "handle with care" tags.



The shocked flier posted videos of what he saw on Twitter.



"Great to see one of the baggage handlers at @EdiAirport taking no care with bags - no wonder things get broken....@swissport ...," said one of the tweets.

According to the traveller, the handlers



A man travelling from Rome was witness to a sight that may leave air travellers across the world heartbroken. Baggage handlers throwing passengers' luggage carelessly on to the conveyor belt at Edinburgh Airport. Many of those bags likely to be marked "fragile".Lewis Marasco was at Edinburgh Airport on the morning of July 1 returning from the Leonardo Da Vinci Fuimicino Airport in Rome, when he spotted several baggage handlers hurling luggage without a care from several feet away. Talk about ignoring those "handle with care" tags.The shocked flier posted videos of what he saw on Twitter."Great to see one of the baggage handlers at @EdiAirport taking no care with bags - no wonder things get broken....@swissport ...," said one of the tweets.According to the traveller, the handlers belonged to baggage handling company Swissport which has reportedly won awards for their service.Click for more trending news