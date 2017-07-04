Handle With Care? See What Really Happens To Your Checked-In Baggage

Lewis Marasco was at Edinburgh Airport on the morning of July 1 returning from the Leonardo Da Vinci Fuimicino Airport in Rome, when he spotted several baggage handlers hurling luggage without a care from several feet away. Talk about ignoring those "handle with care" tags.
The shocked flier posted videos of what he saw on Twitter.
"Great to see one of the baggage handlers at @EdiAirport taking no care with bags - no wonder things get broken....@swissport ...," said one of the tweets.
1/2 - Great to see one of the baggage handlers at @EdiAirport taking no care with bags - no wonder things get broken....@swissport ... pic.twitter.com/jWMHdD6Hhc— Lewis Marasco (@TheMarasco) July 3, 2017
2/2... having had things broken myself I now see why - credit to the 3 other guys taking care @EdiAirport@swissportpic.twitter.com/K1RKWi9vzs— Lewis Marasco (@TheMarasco) July 3, 2017
According to the traveller, the handlers belonged to baggage handling company Swissport which has reportedly won awards for their service.
