Panda Mom Puts An End To Baby Being Bullied In The Funniest Way

In the 30-second clip of the adorable 'fight', the baby panda is pushed down a grassy slope by the bigger panda. Immediately, his mom walks up to the panda bullying her baby and shoves him down the very same slope.
"How dare you hurt my baby!"
Watch the full video below:
Panda mom has earned a lot of praise on social media for looking out for her kid.
"Way to go Mama," writes a commenter on Facebook. "Love the way she nudged him!" says another.
Let us know what you think of panda mom using the comments section below.
