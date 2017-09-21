Pakistan Defence Twitter Handle Trolled For Tweets To NDTV's Vikram Chandra

The tweets were in response to Vikram Chandra's comment on Twitter on a news article about Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's remarks at United Nations.

Offbeat | | Updated: September 21, 2017 19:07 IST
201 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pakistan Defence Twitter Handle Trolled For Tweets To NDTV's Vikram Chandra

Pakistan Defence describes itself as the "one stop resource" for Pakistan defence

New Delhi:  A verified Twitter handle of a Pakistani website that covers defence is being trolled for its tweets to NDTV's Vikram Chandra.

The tweets were in response to Vikram Chandra's comment on Twitter on a news article about Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's remarks at United Nations that they will never accept any political or military role for India in Afghanistan. The Pakistan Prime Minister's views were in response to US President Donald Trump's Afghanistan Policy.

"Who is Pakistan to accept or not accept?!" tweeted Vikram Chandra along with a link to the article.
 
Pakistan Defence, that describes itself as the "one stop resource" for Pakistan defence, reacted with a barrage of tweets which many labelled as 'threatening'. Among them a tweet that said, "Why don't you try and find out?"
The twitter handle was trolled by many for its tweets
  
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

201 Shares
ALSO READTo Revive Economy, Centre Considers Extra $7.7 Billion Spending: Report
PakistanAfghanistanTwitterPakistan Defence Twitter handle

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsiOS 11FlipkartAmazonPaytmSBI Life Insurance IPOPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................