Over A Million Shares For This Note Asking Parents To Get Off Their Phones

EMAIL PRINT Since being shared on Facebook, the note has created something of a stir. Highlights Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz saw the note at her children's daycare 'You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!' it said Since being shared on Facebook, the note has gone viral



"We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say 'Mommy, mommy, mommy..." and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling. Get off your phone!!" said the note further.



Ms Mazurkewicz, who shared the note online, thought it was awesome. "I thought it was funny and it definitely made me (think)," she told



However, not everyone agrees with Ms Mazurkewicz. In fact, since being shared, the note has created something of a stir online. While some parents liked the sign, others disagreed with it.



"I see this so many times on the train or bus or even walking around the shops it is sad because one day the parents are going to want the kids to care about them and the kids will put their phone first after all that's what they have learnt. My phone never gets looked at when I'm around my family," said one commenter on the post. "That should be posted in every school as well!" said another.



"Yes some parents over do with their phones, others really need to be on the phone. Each family has its own needs. There are many stay at home moms that live to make their children happy. There are single parents that struggle on leaving work, run to pick up their children, talk to teachers, pay bills and be the best parent they can. There are parents that just don't care. So how can we judge? I only know my situation. I do not walk in their shoes. I believe that the idea was just to bring some attention to this issue, not judge," said one Facebook user. "So if you are on a phone you don't care about your child and never spend time with them. Hmm. I'll have to think about that one," said another.





What do you think of this note? Tell us in the comments section below.



Parents picking up their children from daycare or school, this Texas daycare centre has a message for you: "Get off your phone!" Mom Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz was picking up her children from daycare when the sign caught her attention, reports CNN . "You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!! Your child is happy to see you! Are you not happy to see your child??" it read. Ms Mazurkewicz clicked a picture of the sign and shared it on Facebook. The picture has since gone insanely viral. Since being shared on January 28, the picture has collected over 1.3 million shares and more than 1.2 lakh reactions on Facebook."We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say 'Mommy, mommy, mommy..." and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling. Get off your phone!!" said the note further.Ms Mazurkewicz, who shared the note online, thought it was awesome. "I thought it was funny and it definitely made me (think)," she told Fox News . "I think (the message) definitely resonates with people," she said further, adding: "And it's not just at the day care, it's anywhere."However, not everyone agrees with Ms Mazurkewicz. In fact, since being shared, the note has created something of a stir online. While some parents liked the sign, others disagreed with it."I see this so many times on the train or bus or even walking around the shops it is sad because one day the parents are going to want the kids to care about them and the kids will put their phone first after all that's what they have learnt. My phone never gets looked at when I'm around my family," said one commenter on the post. "That should be posted in every school as well!" said another."Yes some parents over do with their phones, others really need to be on the phone. Each family has its own needs. There are many stay at home moms that live to make their children happy. There are single parents that struggle on leaving work, run to pick up their children, talk to teachers, pay bills and be the best parent they can. There are parents that just don't care. So how can we judge? I only know my situation. I do not walk in their shoes. I believe that the idea was just to bring some attention to this issue, not judge," said one Facebook user. "So if you are on a phone you don't care about your child and never spend time with them. Hmm. I'll have to think about that one," said another.What do you think of this note? Tell us in the comments section below.