Over 6 Million Views For Indian Bride's Marathon Sangeet Performance

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 29, 2017 10:00 IST
This Indian bride's 17-minute long dance performance has over 6 million views on YouTube

New Delhi:  What's not to love about Indian films? There's usually singing, dancing and lots of emotion. What's not to love about Indian weddings? There's often singing, dancing and lots of emotion. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that our film industries - Bollywood and otherwise - and weddings have a lot in common. So, our films often include big, fat Indian wedding sequences and a staple at most weddings these days is the sangeet function - where the bride, groom, their family and friends put on a song-and-dance show that would put many Bollywood productions to shame.
 
The entire extended family is part of this Indian bride's 'sangeet' performance


There are plenty of videos of sangeet dance performances that flood platforms like YouTube. But here's one that really takes the cake. At 17-minutes long, this marathon dance performance features the bride, her besties, her emotional mother and father, an adorable grandma and various cousins, aunts and uncles. There's even a kahaani mein twist - but more on that later. Since being uploaded on YouTube in January, the video has been viewed over 6 million times.
 
The bride's mother has a special role to play in the elaborate 'sangeet' performance


The bride starts off her performance tentatively. The groom looks on nervously. Slowly, her friends and cousins join in the fun and the bride looks a little more relaxed. She's finally enjoying her Bollywood bride moment. From current Bollywood super hits to '90s favourites - this bride dances to everything from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to Banno Tera Swagger to Mahi Ve and even Dil Toh Pagal Hai's Koi Ladki Hai.
 
This new bride has the sweetest little admirer


Our favourite part of the performance is around 14 minutes in when a tiny admirer rushes in to give the bride a red rose. Watch out groom, this sweet little guy is about to make a move on your new bride.

The video ends with the bride's entire family joining in to dance it out.  

Watch the entire 17-minute long performance here:



