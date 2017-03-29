Over 6 Million Views For Indian Bride's Marathon Sangeet Performance

There are plenty of videos of sangeet dance performances that flood platforms like YouTube. But here's one that really takes the cake. At 17-minutes long, this marathon dance performance features the bride, her besties, her emotional mother and father, an adorable grandma and various cousins, aunts and uncles. There's even a kahaani mein twist - but more on that later. Since being uploaded on YouTube in January, the video has been viewed over 6 million times.
The bride starts off her performance tentatively. The groom looks on nervously. Slowly, her friends and cousins join in the fun and the bride looks a little more relaxed. She's finally enjoying her Bollywood bride moment. From current Bollywood super hits to '90s favourites - this bride dances to everything from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to Banno Tera Swagger to Mahi Ve and even Dil Toh Pagal Hai's Koi Ladki Hai.
Our favourite part of the performance is around 14 minutes in when a tiny admirer rushes in to give the bride a red rose. Watch out groom, this sweet little guy is about to make a move on your new bride.
The video ends with the bride's entire family joining in to dance it out.
Watch the entire 17-minute long performance here:
