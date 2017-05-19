Out-Of-Control Car Sends Teen Flying. He Walks Away Unhurt. Video Is Viral

The young boy is seen walking towards the pavement right after the accident, seemingly shaken by the impact. But the teen, 14-year-old Johnny Walsh, fortunately walked away with just minor bruises in the accident.
(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers)
After the crash, a white vehicle can be seen going in the direction of the SUV. Resident Jackie Lilly, who posted the video on Facebook, informed that the white car went after the hit-and-run driver and noted down its licence plate number.
Neighbours rushed out of their homes after the accident to check on the teen.
Here is another angle of the hit-and-run
According to Daily Mail, police have identified the owner of the SUV but not the person who was driving the car at the time of the accident.
Click for more trending news