Out-Of-Control Car Sends Teen Flying. He Walks Away Unhurt. Video Is Viral

After being hit, the teenager stood up and walked away. He suffered minor bruises

Cops in Florida are looking for the driver of an out-of-control car that hit a teenage boy on a bicycle and then sped away from the spot. The video of the horrific hit-and-run has been viewed over 10 million times since being shared online on Tuesday. The incident, that happened on Monday, was captured on a homeowner's CCTV camera and was uploaded on Facebook by a neighbour. The surveillance video shows the SUV emerging from a distance and swerving on the road and hitting a parked vehicle. Just seconds later, the driver hits a young boy sending him flying off his bicycle.The young boy is seen walking towards the pavement right after the accident, seemingly shaken by the impact. But the teen, 14-year-old Johnny Walsh , fortunately walked away with just minor bruises in the accident.(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers)After the crash, a white vehicle can be seen going in the direction of the SUV. Resident Jackie Lilly, who posted the video on Facebook, informed that the white car went after the hit-and-run driver and noted down its licence plate number.Neighbours rushed out of their homes after the accident to check on the teen.Here is another angle of the hit-and-runAccording to Daily Mail , police have identified the owner of the SUV but not the person who was driving the car at the time of the accident.