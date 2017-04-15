Ouch! Leopard Tries To Fight Two Porcupines, Regrets Decision

New Delhi: It's well-documented by now that leopards can't resist porcupines. A little while ago, we told you about the leopard at the Kruger National Park who tried to eat a porcupine for lunch... and failed miserably, of course. Now, at the very same Kruger National Park, we have a leopard who took on the might of not one but two porcupines! The incredible video was captured by 28-year-old Donovan Piketh and has been viewed over 7 lakh times since it was shared four days ago.
"We were following the leopard as it was just walking along when my friend spotted the 2 porcupines walking towards the leopard. As soon as the leopard saw them it changed into stalking mode and we knew something was going to happen," Donovan told Latest Sightings. "It was a mixture of over excitement and panic as I was trying to get the camera onto video mode and focus on what was going on."
So who wins the war? Well, let's just say that the leopard got the point(s) - don't mess with porcupines.
Watch the video below:
According to Donovan, in the end, the frustrated leopard just stopped trying to get the quills out and walked away defeated.
What do you think of this hunt gone wrong? Do let us know using the comments section below.
Click here for more trending stories.