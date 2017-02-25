Oscars 2017: These Brutally Honest Trailers Will Make You Laugh

A YouTube channel has published brutally "honest" trailers of 9 Oscar-nominated films
It's awards season and the 89th Annual Academy awards, more commonly known as the Oscars, will be held on Sunday, February 26. Nine films are in the running to win Best Picture, including: Arrival, Lion, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Manchester By the Sea, Moonlight, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge and La La Land. But why have these films really been nominated? And more importantly, who has watched them all? YouTube channel "The Screen Junkies" pokes fun at all nine films in their latest video, part of their popular "Honest Trailer" series. Since being uploaded, the video spoofing the contenders has racked up over 2 million views.