Orangutan Escapes Zoo Enclosure To Rescue Son. It Was Caught On Camera

Visitors at Australia's Perth Zoo got quite a scare over the weekend when a female Orangutan escaped her enclosure. Her motherly instincts kicked in when her clumsy offspring fell out of his enclosure.Her escape was caught on mobile by intrigued visitors at the zoo. One video shows Sekara climbing on to a fence as curious visitors look on."This is not supposed to happen," a woman exclaims in the video.She then warns people to "step back" as she tries to keep the hands-on mama calm."Hi. It's okay," the woman tells Sekara.Sekara climbed out her enclosure to rescue her 5-year-old son Sungai who fell on the ground after losing his grip."She seemed really calm, just confused on where to go next. Everyone around was really calm and giving her space as well. The whole incident was probably only 30-40 seconds before staff arrived," witness Jess McConnell told WA Today The zoo was shut down for 20 minutes and visitors evacuated before Sekara willingly returned to her enclosure after rescuing her son."Sekara is an excellent mum and a bit of a helicopter parent, and the only way to get to him was to pop on to the visitor board. She retrieved him and returned to the enclosure on her own," zoo spokeswoman Danielle Henry told WA Today.No one was hurt during the incident as the primate remained calm. Both mother and son also safely returned to their enclosures.The zoo is conducting a review of the incident. Ironically, Sekara's "award winning" enclosure was built in consultation with primate experts, conservationists.However, this is not the first time an orangutan has escaped an enclosure at the Perth Zoo. In 2015, a 5-year-old male orangutan named 'Teliti' escaped his enclosure and took a stroll along the boardwalk.