Oops. Parody Page Of Venkaiah Naidu Retweeted By His Own Ministry

The ministry's official page accidentally shared a tweet by a parody page of Venkaiah Naidu. The account, with the handle @VenkronymNaidu, follows only one profile - the ministry, which mistakenly retweeted them.
The profile came into existence as recently as March, it makes reverse acronyms of names of political leaders, including Mr Naidu. Their Twitter bio spells out "NAIDU" as "National Acronym Innovation & Design University". So, when Minister Venkaiah Naidu tweeted pictures from the event in Karnataka, the parody account quickly jumped in with a tweet. "MoHUPA - Ministry Of Helpful Ultra Powerful Acronyms," they tweeted. Unfortunately, the ministry page retweeted them and was trolled by followers for the mistake.
The ministry officials realised their mistake only 24 hours later and has since deleted the tweet.
