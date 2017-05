Oops. Parody Page Of Venkaiah Naidu Retweeted By His Own Ministry

The ministry retweeted a parody page of minister Venkaiah Naidu

The parody page displayed the retweet by the ministry in a screenshot

Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu was in Karnataka on Tuesday. The minister released funds under government schemes like Swachh Bharat and Smart Cities. Photos of the event were shared on Twitter from his official account "@mvenkaiahnaidu". The one bearing Twitter's famous blue tick. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, also verified on Twitter, retweeted the many photos shared by the minister -- except one which didn't belong there.The ministry's official page accidentally shared a tweet by a parody page of Venkaiah Naidu. The account, with the handle @VenkronymNaidu, follows only one profile - the ministry, which mistakenly retweeted them.The profile came into existence as recently as March, it makes reverse acronyms of names of political leaders, including Mr Naidu. Their Twitter bio spells out "NAIDU" as "National Acronym Innovation & Design University". So, when Minister Venkaiah Naidu tweeted pictures from the event in Karnataka, the parody account quickly jumped in with a tweet. "MoHUPA - Ministry Of Helpful Ultra Powerful Acronyms," they tweeted. Unfortunately, the ministry page retweeted them and was trolled by followers for the mistake.The ministry officials realised their mistake only 24 hours later and has since deleted the tweet.Click for more trending stories