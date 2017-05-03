Oops. Parody Page Of Venkaiah Naidu Retweeted By His Own Ministry

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2017 20:55 IST
20 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Oops. Parody Page Of Venkaiah Naidu Retweeted By His Own Ministry

Ministry of Housing accidentally retweeted a parody page of Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi:  Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu was in Karnataka on Tuesday. The minister released funds under government schemes like Swachh Bharat and Smart Cities. Photos of the event were shared on Twitter from his official account "@mvenkaiahnaidu". The one bearing Twitter's famous blue tick. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, also verified on Twitter, retweeted the many photos shared by the minister -- except one which didn't belong there.

The ministry's official page accidentally shared a tweet by a parody page of Venkaiah Naidu. The account, with the handle @VenkronymNaidu, follows only one profile - the ministry, which mistakenly retweeted them.
 
vvenkaiah parody account

The ministry retweeted a parody page of minister Venkaiah Naidu

The profile came into existence as recently as March, it makes reverse acronyms of names of political leaders, including Mr Naidu. Their Twitter bio spells out "NAIDU" as "National Acronym Innovation & Design University". So, when Minister Venkaiah Naidu tweeted pictures from the event in Karnataka, the parody account quickly jumped in with a tweet. "MoHUPA - Ministry Of Helpful Ultra Powerful Acronyms," they tweeted. Unfortunately, the ministry page retweeted them and was trolled by followers for the mistake.
 
venkaiah naidu parody page

The parody page displayed the retweet by the ministry in a screenshot

The ministry officials realised their mistake only 24 hours later and has since deleted the tweet.

Click for more trending stories

Trending

Share this story on

20 Shares
ALSO READ'Open Mind' If PM Modi Wants To Consult Us On Next President, Says Congress
Venkaiah NaiduMinistry of Housing and Urban Poverty AlleviationTwitterparody pageministry retweets Venkaiah Naidu parody page

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Sachin Tendulkar srt.phone

................................ Advertisement ................................