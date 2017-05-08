One For The Bloopers: Emmanuel Macron Practises Victory Speech. On Air.

New Delhi: France's President-elect Emmanuel Macron was caught practising his victory speech and having his makeup retouched by millions after TV channels accidentally broadcast a live feed ahead of schedule. As the world waited to hear from the newly-elected French leader, a number of international news channels ended up broadcasting the nervous-looking 39-year-old do a sound check, have a drink of water and excitedly exchange notes with staffers.
He was told which camera to speak into, as he fiddled with the buttons on his blazer:
Mr Macron was rehearsing a statement where he appealed to those who voted for his defeated rival Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist, to give him a chance.
In his victory speech, he said that he understands the divisions within France and that he respects them. He has vowed to unite the country.
The centrist politician won 66 per cent of the vote to make him France's youngest president in history.
Click here for more trending stories.