One For The Bloopers: Emmanuel Macron Practises Victory Speech. On Air.

France's President-elect Emmanuel Macron was clearly unaware that he was being broadcast to millions of viewers around the world.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2017 17:19 IST
39 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
One For The Bloopers: Emmanuel Macron Practises Victory Speech. On Air.

Viewers around the world saw Emmanuel Macron having his makeup retouched and rehearsing his speech

New Delhi:  France's President-elect Emmanuel Macron was caught practising his victory speech and having his makeup retouched by millions after TV channels accidentally broadcast a live feed ahead of schedule. As the world waited to hear from the newly-elected French leader, a number of international news channels ended up broadcasting the nervous-looking 39-year-old do a sound check, have a drink of water and excitedly exchange notes with staffers.

He was told which camera to speak into, as he fiddled with the buttons on his blazer:

via GIPHY

His makeup was retouched as he practised his speech:

via GIPHY

He was clearly unaware that he was being broadcast to millions of viewers around the world:

via GIPHY

Astonished television anchors weren't quite sure what to make of what was being broadcast. "We are getting a very rare insight there into the behind-the-scenes. He's practising his speech. This is quite extraordinary," said one anchor on UK's Sky News. 



Mr Macron was rehearsing a statement where he appealed to those who voted for his defeated rival Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist, to give him a chance. 

In his victory speech, he said that he understands the divisions within France and that he respects them. He has vowed to unite the country.

The centrist politician won 66 per cent of the vote to make him France's youngest president in history.

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

39 Shares
ALSO READFor The Love Of 'Cheap Thrills': Desi Bride's Dance Video Is Trending
Emmanuel MacronFrench President-electFrench President Emmanuel MacronFranceBlooper

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................