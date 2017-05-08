One For The Bloopers: Emmanuel Macron Practises Victory Speech. On Air.

Viewers around the world saw Emmanuel Macron having his makeup retouched and rehearsing his speech

France's President-elect Emmanuel Macron was caught practising his victory speech and having his makeup retouched by millions after TV channels accidentally broadcast a live feed ahead of schedule. As the world waited to hear from the newly-elected French leader, a number of international news channels ended up broadcasting the nervous-looking 39-year-old do a sound check, have a drink of water and excitedly exchange notes with staffers.He was told which camera to speak into, as he fiddled with the buttons on his blazer:

His makeup was retouched as he practised his speech:

He was clearly unaware that he was being broadcast to millions of viewers around the world:

