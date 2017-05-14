On Mother's Day, A Reminder That Your Mom Is Your Best Friend A video shared ahead of Mother's Day wants to convey how moms are also our best friends

444 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mother's Day: The video is a reminder of how moms also play the role of our best friend New Delhi: The world is celebrating Mother's Day today. It's the day dedicated to moms across the world who shower their children with love and make countless sacrifices for their happiness. A mother's love, they say, is truly unconditional. But a mother does so much more than just being 'mommy'. She plays so many roles in your life - a guide, a confidante, your go-to person and most importantly your best friend. Moms are the first best friend one has in their lives. A video, which has over a million views, wants to convey exactly that.



The short video shows a mother-daughter heading for lunch. But at the restaurant, a few questions and request for a selfie gets the daughter irritated and she leaves the table. What happens next?



Watch it here to find out





The two and a half minute video is a reminder of how moms are your 'besties for life'. So, go and tell your mother what she means to you. Though each day should be dedicated to her but you can start from today.



Click for



The world is celebrating Mother's Day today. It's the day dedicated to moms across the world who shower their children with love and make countless sacrifices for their happiness. A mother's love, they say, is truly unconditional. But a mother does so much more than just being 'mommy'. She plays so many roles in your life - a guide, a confidante, your go-to person and most importantly your best friend. Moms are the first best friend one has in their lives. A video, which has over a million views, wants to convey exactly that.The short video shows a mother-daughter heading for lunch. But at the restaurant, a few questions and request for a selfie gets the daughter irritated and she leaves the table. What happens next?The two and a half minute video is a reminder of how moms are your 'besties for life'. So, go and tell your mother what she means to you. Though each day should be dedicated to her but you can start from today.Click for more trending stories