On Mother's Day, A Reminder That Your Mom Is Your Best Friend

The world is celebrating Mother's Day today. It's the day dedicated to moms across the world who shower their children with love and make countless sacrifices for their happiness. A mother's love, they say, is truly unconditional. But a mother does so much more than just being 'mommy'. She plays so many roles in your life - a guide, a confidante, your go-to person and most importantly your best friend. Moms are the first best friend one has in their lives. A video, which has over a million views, wants to convey exactly that.The short video shows a mother-daughter heading for lunch. But at the restaurant, a few questions and request for a selfie gets the daughter irritated and she leaves the table. What happens next?The two and a half minute video is a reminder of how moms are your 'besties for life'. So, go and tell your mother what she means to you. Though each day should be dedicated to her but you can start from today.