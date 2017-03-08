On International Women's Day, Sakshi Malik Is 'With You In Your Dangal'

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 08, 2017 20:46 IST
On International Women's Day, wrestler Sakshi Malik took to Twitter to wish women

New Delhi:  Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik is an inspiration for many. But who inspires the wrestler from Haryana? All the women who 'wrestle' their way through life every day. In a special women's day video, the wrestler pledged her support to the countless Sakshis in their dangal of life. 

The video shows the Olympian dressed as women from different walks of life - a cop, a chef, a nurse, an engineer. The message? The arena maybe different, the battle is same.

Watch Sakshi Malik's hard-hitting video here
 
"Always prepared for any unexpected move.. eyes always fixed on the goal.. bounces back in spite of any setback.. always taking on everything with courage.. In India, every Sakshi is a winner'", says the wrestler in the video shared on Twitter.

Sakshi was joined by several others who took to social media to inspire women. Athlete Deepa Malik shared an emotional video by her daughter who said her mother was her biggest inspiration. 
 
Tennis superstar Sania Mirza asked for an equal, inclusive society on the occasion of International Women's Day.
 
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat used the day as an opportunity to call for end to violence against women. 
 
Boxer Mary Kom posted a photo with her mother.
 
More power to all of you!

International Women's DayWomen's DaySakshi MalikSania MirzaDeepa MalikMary KomVinesh PhogatSportswomen

