On International Women's Day, Sakshi Malik Is 'With You In Your Dangal'

The video shows the Olympian dressed as women from different walks of life - a cop, a chef, a nurse, an engineer. The message? The arena maybe different, the battle is same.
Watch Sakshi Malik's hard-hitting video here
Iss #womensday par main hu aapke saath, aapke dangal mein #EveryWomanStrong@jswsports@TheJSWGroup@JSWFoundationpic.twitter.com/fIOe5Q1sEf— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) March 8, 2017
"Always prepared for any unexpected move.. eyes always fixed on the goal.. bounces back in spite of any setback.. always taking on everything with courage.. In India, every Sakshi is a winner'", says the wrestler in the video shared on Twitter.
Sakshi was joined by several others who took to social media to inspire women. Athlete Deepa Malik shared an emotional video by her daughter who said her mother was her biggest inspiration.
And blessed to have you in my life my darling young woman.. My lovely daughter.. #womensdayhttps://t.co/Bmb3NeHe0e— Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) March 8, 2017
Tennis superstar Sania Mirza asked for an equal, inclusive society on the occasion of International Women's Day.
On International #WomensDay, I call for equal rights and opportunities for— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 8, 2017
women at work. @UN_Womenpic.twitter.com/PdxuhlQrmz
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat used the day as an opportunity to call for end to violence against women.
No better day than today to make a promise to yourself! STOP it once and for all! Respect dene se hi respect milti hai! #womensdaypic.twitter.com/HnI1Nknq6E— Vinesh Phogat (@phogat_vinesh) March 8, 2017
Boxer Mary Kom posted a photo with her mother.
Happy women's day pic.twitter.com/DNjRQvVknr— Mary Kom (@MangteC) March 8, 2017
More power to all of you!