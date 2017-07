On International Tiger Day, Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Wins Social Media

Today is #InternationalTigerDay. Let us pledge to protect the national animal of India. One of my SandArts. #SaveTigerpic.twitter.com/utsGlVqgMe - Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 29, 2017

Fantastic art... - Daring juhi (@nam_to_suna_h_n) July 29, 2017

It's beautiful... Wonderful sand work. - SANJEEB (@SanjeebKMohanta) July 29, 2017

International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29. First created in 2010, the event, for the past seven years, has been celebrated to raise awareness for tiger conservation. This year, to further the aim of protecting tigers and their natural habitat, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a wonderful sand sculpture. "Today is #InternationalTigerDay. Let us pledge to protect the national animal of India. One of my SandArts," writes Mr Pattnaik in his tweet, posted about three hours ago. It is followed by a picture of a tiger, sculpted in sand on a beach in Puri, Odisha. See it below:Since being shared just three hours ago, Mr Pattnaik's realistic sand sculpture has received loads of praise on social media.The picture has been 'liked' over 1,000 times on the micro blogging website.Let us know what you think of the sculpture using the comments section below.