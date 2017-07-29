On International Tiger Day, Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Wins Social Media

Today is #InternationalTigerDay. Let us pledge to protect the national animal of India. One of my SandArts. #SaveTigerpic.twitter.com/utsGlVqgMe- Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 29, 2017
Since being shared just three hours ago, Mr Pattnaik's realistic sand sculpture has received loads of praise on social media.
Fantastic art...- Daring juhi (@nam_to_suna_h_n) July 29, 2017
Looks like real one @sudarsansand- mr_dutt (@ShivanshDutt) July 29, 2017
It's beautiful... Wonderful sand work.- SANJEEB (@SanjeebKMohanta) July 29, 2017
The picture has been 'liked' over 1,000 times on the micro blogging website.
