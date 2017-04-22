On Earth Day, Look At This Pic Of The Earth Between Saturn's Rings

See that dot between #Saturn's rings? That's us. All of us, in Cassini's last view of Earth, a billion miles away. https://t.co/boo1hiejhIpic.twitter.com/KBy2KZ57vG- CassiniSaturn (@CassiniSaturn) April 20, 2017
The tiny, almost invisible dot on the left is actually the earth's moon!
Want a clearer view? NASA has obliged with a zoomed in image too:
Zoom into Cassini's last view of Earth and you can also see the moon - a smaller, fainter dot to the left. https://t.co/boo1hivU9gpic.twitter.com/Cl4M5lLKOB- CassiniSaturn (@CassiniSaturn) April 20, 2017
The spacecraft captured the view on April 12, when it was exactly 1.4 billion kilometers away from the earth. Stunning, isn't it?
Let us know what you think of the earth as seen from between Saturn's rings using the comments section below.
