On Earth Day, Look At This Pic Of The Earth Between Saturn's Rings

Updated: April 22, 2017
Can you spot the moon in the picture?

New Delhi:  To celebrate Earth Day, we have for you a wonderful picture of the earth... as seen from Saturn. Two days ago, NASA released a beautiful photograph of the earth from between Saturn's icy rings, captured by the Cassini spacecraft. Yes, that tiny luminous dot is all of us, as seen from a billion kilometers away. According to NASA, the part of Earth facing Cassini at the time was the southern Atlantic Ocean. The image was tweeted by NASA on April 20 and has already been retweeted over 8,000 times. Check it out below and see if you can spot the moon in it:
 
The tiny, almost invisible dot on the left is actually the earth's moon!

Want a clearer view? NASA has obliged with a zoomed in image too:
 
The spacecraft captured the view on April 12, when it was exactly 1.4 billion kilometers away from the earth. Stunning, isn't it?

Let us know what you think of the earth as seen from between Saturn's rings using the comments section below.

