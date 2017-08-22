On Drive-Through Safari, Man Rolls Down Window To Feed Bears. Then, This

He ignored the 'don't feed the animals' warning

Offbeat | | Updated: August 22, 2017 13:34 IST
The man was driving through the bear enclosure of Beijing's Badaling Wildlife World

Despite repeated warnings from officials to not feed animals, a man in China rolled down his car window to feed a group of black bears in a wildlife park. And much to everyone's horror, was attacked.

Driving through the bear enclosure of a safari-style wildlife park with his friends, the man in question rolled down his car window to feed some bears. The attack was caught on camera by people in a vehicle behind theirs. The video shows the victim rolling down his window and one of the animals charging at him as he tried to throw out food. He survived with minor injuries.



According to Shanghaiist, the man had reportedly seen several other park visitors do the same. The incident happened at the Badaling Wildlife World on the outskirts of Beijing, the same park where two women were mauled to death by two tigers last year when they exited their car following a dispute with a fellow passenger.

The park allows visitors to drive through the animal enclosures in their private vehicles with a warning to stay inside the vehicle at all times.

