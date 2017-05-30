On Camera, Man Drives Car Over Security Guard To Get A Good Parking Spot

A video shared on Facebook shows the guard trying to first stop the car by standing in front of it. However, when that doesn't work, he simply lies down on the ground in the hope that his effort can stop the car from getting into the parking lot. Sadly, it wasn't enough. But that's some commitment to one's work - and finding the right spot for one's car.
According to Shanghaiist, the guard wasn't seriously injured in the incident. The police is also investigating the matter.
"OMG, what is going on with these people?" comments one Facebook user on the video. "Ridiculous! Disgusted!" says another.
Click for more trending news