On Camera, Man Drives Car Over Security Guard To Get A Good Parking Spot

Thankfully, the guard wasn't seriously injured in the incident.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 30, 2017 13:54 IST
The guard first tried to stop the car by standing in front of it.

A Chinese guard went beyond the call of duty to stop a car from entering a parking lot - by lying down on the ground right in front of the vehicle. However, instead of halting the car, the driver ran over the guard to make his way into the lot.

A video shared on Facebook shows the guard trying to first stop the car by standing in front of it. However, when that doesn't work, he simply lies down on the ground in the hope that his effort can stop the car from getting into the parking lot. Sadly, it wasn't enough. But that's some commitment to one's work - and finding the right spot for one's car.

According to Shanghaiist, the guard wasn't seriously injured in the incident. The police is also investigating the matter.
 
 
 


"OMG, what is going on with these people?" comments one Facebook user on the video. "Ridiculous! Disgusted!" says another.

Trending

