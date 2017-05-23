Oh Oh... Demolition Crew Accidentally Takes Down Wrong Building

NEW DELHI: It's probably for instances such as these that the 'you had one job' meme was invented. A video circulating on social media shows the exact moment a demolition crew in Baltimore, US, accidentally knocked down the building adjoining the one they were supposed to destroy.
The video, less than two minutes long, shows an excavator pulling down a building. Only seconds later, the building next to it can be seen crumbling to the ground in a pile of dust and debris.
The footage was captured by onlookers, who can be heard sounding surprised. "That wasn't the plan," you can hear someone saying. "Oh no," says another.
(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)
According to The Baltimore Sun, the neighboring building was a former pet shop called Laundry Mutt. It was slated to be redeveloped by its owner.
"We'll rebuild it," Joseph Rene, the owner of the property, told The Baltimore Sun. "We have no other option," he added.
The video has since collected a ton of reactions on YouTube.
"When the two buildings are physically attached to each other, why are they using an excavator for the job? They really couldn't see that damage to the other building would happen?" comments one YouTube user.
"It's a good thing that accidentally happened, that structure was weak as hell. Better sooner than later while people were up there," says another.
Click for more trending news