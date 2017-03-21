Odissi Dance Cover Of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Is Our Favourite So Far

By now you must have seen countless versions of Ed Sheeran's chart-topper 'shape of you'. Some even better than the original. Remember the IIT Roorkee boys and the Bhangra duo ? But this is really the best one so far. This time it's a group of Odissi dancers. Shot at heritage locations in Bhubaneswar, the video is a treat for the eyes. The graceful dancers, the colourful costumes and the sound of the ghunghroo will really lift your spirits. The group aims to convey the message that dance and music have no language barriers and does it well.YouTubers had nothing but praise for the dancers and the concept. "Nicely choreographed, gracefully performed and amazingly shot. Such a beautiful video", said a comment."Elegant and superb. Odissi is a beautiful dance form, thank you for making this", said another YouTuber. Saving the best for last, indeed.Ed Sheeran's 'shape of you' is on track to beat several records. It has been on the charts for over 10 weeks no, just 6 weeks short to break Bryan Adams' record for 'Everything I do'. The several covers may have contributed to that frenzy.