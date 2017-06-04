Nun Shows Off Football Skills In Viral Video, The Internet Is Impressed

The video shows a police officer identified as Garda O'Connell playing "keepy uppy" with an unnamed nun, dressed in a habit and wearing sneakers, in the city of Limerick in Ireland. "Keepy uppy" is a game in which players try and keep a football off the ground without using their hands or arms.
Ireland's police force shared the short clip on its official Facebook page on June 1.
Watch the viral video here:
"Garda O'Connell of Henry St Community Policing Unit playing keepy uppy with the Dominican Sisters at the Our Lady of Limerick Triduum and festival which was held from the 25th-27th May at the St Saviours Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, Limerick," the Irish police force writes in a caption accompanying the video.
The video has been viewed over a million times since being posted on Facebook. It has been shared over 13,000 times and collected well over 11,000 reactions.
"We're not sure who won this time, a rematch will have to be scheduled," the Irish police add.
