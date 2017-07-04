Now, Mango-Biryani, Mango-Murg Korma In The City Of Nawabs

"A three-day mango festival is being organised by the tourism department to promote mango growers and mango product manufacturers," Principal Secretary, Tourism, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said today.
A number of other dishes prepared from mango like 'aam malai tikka', 'aam shahi paneer' and 'aam kaleji' will be laid on the table at the event. Vegetarians will not be disappointed as there will be mango dishes for them to savour as well.
Competitions like mango eating, cooking, 'shayari' on mango and storytelling on mangoes will also be held in these days to make the event memorable and enjoyable.
