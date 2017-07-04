Now, Mango-Biryani, Mango-Murg Korma In The City Of Nawabs

Updated: July 04, 2017 18:11 IST
Mango biryani will be on the menu at the Mango Festival in Lucknow (Representational image)

The mouth-watering 'biryani' synonymous with the City of Nawabs - Lucknow - will soon acquire a fruity flavour with a dash of mango being added to the aromatic dish. 'Aam biryani', 'murg-aam' and 'aam-murg korma' will be among the many other dishes prepared from mango, the king of fruits. These will be available during a three-day mango festival being organised by the Uttar Pradesh Toursim Department in Lucknow from July 7.

"A three-day mango festival is being organised by the tourism department to promote mango growers and mango product manufacturers," Principal Secretary, Tourism, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said today.

A number of other dishes prepared from mango like 'aam malai tikka', 'aam shahi paneer' and 'aam kaleji' will be laid on the table at the event. Vegetarians will not be disappointed as there will be mango dishes for them to savour as well.

Competitions like mango eating, cooking, 'shayari' on mango and storytelling on mangoes will also be held in these days to make the event memorable and enjoyable.
 
 
 


Mutton and chicken biryani is a cuisine native to the city of Lucknow where the cooking patterns, greatly influenced by Mughal cooking techniques, are similar to those of Central Asia and the Middle East.

