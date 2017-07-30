Now, Explore Game Of Thrones Locations On Google Earth From southern Spain to film the Arena of Meereen and to St Dominic Street in Croatia, for Cersei Lannister's walk of shame.

Share EMAIL PRINT Fans of the popular fantasy TV series can now explore on Google Earth the locations where it was filmed.



The crew of the television series travelled across the world to film various scenes, including to a bullring in southern Spain to film the Arena of Meereen and to St Dominic Street in Croatia, for Cersei Lannister's walk of shame.



Although several of the crucial King's Landing scenes were shot in Croatia, the crew also travelled to Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Spain for beautiful backdrops,

'Live Science' reported.



The show, based on the book series "A Song of Fire and Ice" by George R R Martin, also utilised green screens and computer-generated imagery (CGI) when needed.



Like in the case of the set for the Long Bridge of Volantis, producers chose a Roman bridge in Cordoba, Spain. However, the show used CGI to lengthen the bridge and to put markets and buildings on top of it, according to Google Earth.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Click for more





You can virtually wander about the picturesque landscapes of Westeros, thanks to Google Earth that has added 33 locations where key scenes of the popular fantasy TV series Game of Thrones was filmed.The crew of the television series travelled across the world to film various scenes, including to a bullring in southern Spain to film the Arena of Meereen and to St Dominic Street in Croatia, for Cersei Lannister's walk of shame.Although several of the crucial King's Landing scenes were shot in Croatia, the crew also travelled to Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Spain for beautiful backdrops,'Live Science' reported.The show, based on the book series "A Song of Fire and Ice" by George R R Martin, also utilised green screens and computer-generated imagery (CGI) when needed.Like in the case of the set for the Long Bridge of Volantis, producers chose a Roman bridge in Cordoba, Spain. However, the show used CGI to lengthen the bridge and to put markets and buildings on top of it, according to Google Earth.Click for more trending news