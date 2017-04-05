Nothing Here To See, Just 16 Baby Alligators Strolling With Their Mother

In her post, Ms Whiting has shared three videos which show the alligators walking across her backyard. Overall the videos have collected more than 10,000 views since being shared on April 3.
Ms Whiting told WFLA.com that the alligator family was most likely moving to a bigger pond since the one they were living at was drying up.
Many people have shared their thoughts on the videos.
"This is way too cool! A nature lesson in the making! I love those little babies, all 16 of them! Can you imagine 16 little ones? And Mama gator is one Big Mama! Thank you for sharing! I haven't seen gators that close since my Grandpa would bring the boat up to them in his canal in Florida," says one commenter on Ms Whiting's post. Another commenter says: "You guys have lost your damn minds!"
Take a look at the video below:
In our back yard! Mama gator moving her 16 babies. It took her all day, but she finally moved them to the pond and finally joined them.Posted by Sharon Whiting on Monday, April 3, 2017
