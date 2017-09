Not A Big Fan Of Using Toilet Paper? This Viral Ad Explains What You Need

This has to be the weirdest and funniest think I've seen in a long time! - Amrita Puri (@_Amrita_Puri) September 2, 2017

In what may be the weirdest thing you see today, tomorrow or for the unforeseeable future, an advertisement for a certain product is going insanely viral online. This product is custom-made for those who hate the idea of having to use toilet paper during their travels abroad. Called 'Travel Shattaf', the product is a portable hand-jet spray or shower one can use instead of toilet paper. A video of this product is currently going viral on both Twitter and Facebook and you'll understand why when you see it.Wasn't that... something! You can understand why this video is going viral, now don't you? And in case you're wondering, the product is apparently real and can be bought online About the ad though, people online seem to have a lot of thoughts to share. While a version of video has collected over 1,600 'likes' and more than 1,200 retweets on Twitter, another version shared on Facebook has received some 6,000 reactions and more than 460 shares.Actor Amrita Puri is among those who shared her thoughts on the ad.Here's what other are saying.What do you think about this? Tell us using the comments section below.