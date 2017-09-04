Not A Big Fan Of Using Toilet Paper? This Viral Ad Explains What You Need

I'm ded pic.twitter.com/I05gqBq2LK- Sushi Khan (@Bipolarly_Yours) September 2, 2017
Wasn't that... something! You can understand why this video is going viral, now don't you? And in case you're wondering, the product is apparently real and can be bought online.
About the ad though, people online seem to have a lot of thoughts to share. While a version of video has collected over 1,600 'likes' and more than 1,200 retweets on Twitter, another version shared on Facebook has received some 6,000 reactions and more than 460 shares.
Actor Amrita Puri is among those who shared her thoughts on the ad.
This has to be the weirdest and funniest think I've seen in a long time!- Amrita Puri (@_Amrita_Puri) September 2, 2017
Here's what other are saying.
I am not laughing. This is revolutionary. We can attach a shower head and have a nice shower anywhere. Possibilities are endless.- Prashant (@prashantspeaks) September 3, 2017
The 'Hema Rekha Jaya aur Sushma' of this generation... pic.twitter.com/nFmoiEIFAq- Subhashish Dhar (@subhashish06) September 3, 2017
@WhatTheSid - This is life altering.. It will never be the same.. I can't unsee this- Deepak S Deodhar (@dsd26) September 3, 2017
That's it we are out of things to sell- Yogesh Tiwari (@YogeshT68743969) September 3, 2017
